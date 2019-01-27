Bradley Cooper makes surprise appearance at Lady Gaga's show

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (PTI) Fans of Bradley Cooper were left gasping for air as the actor-director made a surprise appearance at Lady Gaga's Enigma show.Cooper was in the audience for Gaga's show when he appeared on stage to surprise fans with an acoustic performance.The two then delivered an impromptu act of their Oscar-nominated song "Shallow" from their film "A Star Is Born".After he joined Gaga onstage, the singer quipped: "I even got you in-ears!" The actor, who directed and starred in "A Star Is Born", which has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, sang the first half of the song while Gaga knelt at his feet.She then took over the piano while Cooper sat alongside her for the rest of the song.Cooper and Gaga's duet "Shallow" is nominated in Best Original Song category at the Oscars. PTI RB RB