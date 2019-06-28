Brahmin organisations protest against 'Article 15' outside cinema halls in Kanpur

Kanpur, Jun 28 (PTI) Members of various Brahmin organisations Friday staged protests outside cinema halls here against the screening of Ayushman Khurrana- starrer "Article 15" which deals with caste discrimination."The protest led to the screening of the film getting cancelled in all cinema halls including Z-square mall. As soon as the screening started, situation outside the cinema halls and the mall became tensed," Superintendent of Police(East) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.Members of various Brahmin organisations like Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Ekta Parishad, Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, Parshuram Sarva Kalyan and Brahmin Mahasabha raised slogans against the actors and the producer of the film and tore-off film-posters, the SP added.He also heavy police force has been deployed in and around the mall and other cinema halls on the state. PTI CORR NAV DPB