BrahMos Aerospace engineer's bail plea rejected

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI) District judge N K Jauhri on Friday rejected the bail plea of Nishant Agrawal, a senior system engineer of BrahMos Aerospace in Nagpur, arrested for allegedly providing technical information to Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Turning down his plea, the court said that it is a serious matter relating to the safety and security of the country and since investigation in the case is still going on, he is not entitled to bail as of now. It was pleaded on behalf of the accused that he was innocent and he was being falsely implicated due to a conspiracy. Opposing the bail plea, public prosecutor Manoj Tripathi argued that important evidence has been collected from his laptop with regard to the charges. The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad nabbed Agrawal on October 8 from Nagpur.