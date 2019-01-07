Brahmpura, Bhagwant Mann discuss poll ties

Amritsar Jan 7 (PTI)AAP leader and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann Monday met SAD (Taksali) president and MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura to discuss potential alliances ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Brahmpura, accompanied by his son Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, said he agreed with Mann on joining hands with all political parties, who want to defeat the Congress and the Akalis in the Lok Sabha polls. Talking to media persons here, Brahmpura said he met Mann at his residence last night over dinner. The MP from Khadoor Sahib said Mann came to his residence as "an ambassador" of AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI JMS CHS INDIND