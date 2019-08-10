Brainstorming event on making India global education powerhouse concludes in Udaipur

Udaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) More than 500 educators deliberated on how to make India the next global education powerhouse as part of a two-day brainstorming event which concluded here on Saturday.The 3rd edition of the ScooNews Global Educators Fest (SGEF) 2019 saw participation from prominent industry leaders including Matthew Raggett, Headmaster of The Doon School, Divya Lal, Managing Director Ebix Smartclass and Poonam Singh Jamwal, Director Extramarks.The theme of the event this year was 'Education for Sustainability: Moving on from Conformity to Creativity'.The experts shared their insights on varied topics ranging from creating conducive school environment to imparting skills in readers, Founder and CEO of ScooNews, Ravi Satlani said. Other speakers included V P Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab and Administrator UT of Chandigarh, SonamWangchuk, Founder, SECMOL and HIAL Ladakh, Anand Kumar, Founder, Super 30 and Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Trustee, Maharana of Mewar Charitable Trust and Patron of SGEF 2019. PTI AG RHL