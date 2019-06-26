Brajendra Navnit gets extension as JS, PMO

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Brajendra Navnit was on Wednesday given extension in service as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), an official order said.He is a Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer of the 1999 batch.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in central deputation tenure of Navnit beyond July 2, 2019 and until further orders, the Personnel Ministry said in the order. PTI AKV AKV TIRTIR