Brand Factory Launches Their #BuraNaManoDiscountHai Campaign, Challenges the Norm With Their Holi Special Offers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The new campaign, created by Publicis, aims at changing stereotypes and encouraging one to wear new clothes and look their best for Holi by offering heavy discounts on top-notch retail brands For years people saved their old clothes to wear them on Holi before finally discarding them. Future Group's retail fashion discount chain Brand Factory, has launched a new campaign for Holi that aims at breaking this stereotypical habit. The Brand has announced huge discounts to up to 70% this Holi with their #BuraNaManoDiscountHai campaign. The campaign messaging encourages people to buy and wear new clothes on Holi by making use of the massive discounts on offer. It also borrows from movies wherein the actors are shown celebrating Holi wearing new clothes without caring about their clothes being drenched with water and colours. It is definitely an unusual campaign as it challenges the norm yet remains in touch with the essence of Holi. At the same time the campaign is a nod to the current social media trend where one wants to look their best, yet enjoy the festival at its fullest. Brand Factory will provide a spectacular chance for everyone to do so, by providing them unbelievable offers on all brands associated with them, such as, Vero Moda, Pepe Jeans, Wills Lifestyle, Wrangler, Gini & Jony, Arrow, and many more. This impressive campaign that is 'hatke' stays true to Brand Factory's roots by pursuing a route that any other brand would've stayed away from.Roch D'Souza, Chief Marketing Officer, Brand Factory, said, "Holi traditionally has been the only festival where we wear old clothes, we took that as an insight and wanted to encourage everyone to wear new clothes. Brandfactory plays the perfect enabler since we are the only fashion destination that's on discount 365 days. The film stays true to our space of being quirky and delivering the message in an interesting narrative."The digital campaign is launched via a film which showcases a prisoner who is all set to come out of the jail after years. He is gifted new clothes which he wears and turns to set out free. He then insists to stay at the prison, afraid he will spoil his new clothes because of Holi. The jailer informs him that he can avail huge discounts on clothes for 365 days by shopping from Brand Factory. The prisoner then happily leaves from the jail in a heroic manner and enjoys getting sprayed with colours. The ad is created by Publicis.Ramakrishnan Hariharan, Head of Creative, Publicis Ambience, commented, "At the onset we knew there would be a barrage of colourful ads during Holi, so we decided to make something that stands out. Much needed in this age of mega-clutter. Also, Holi is revealed only much later in the film, in a thoughtfully crafted suspense narrative, so the audience remains intrigued throughout. It was pure fun working on this one. Grateful to all who made this happen."The campaign is truly different as they have taken a route that all other brands have stayed away from and at the same time stayed true to the Brand's personality and messaging.YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dzs2BU31xE8