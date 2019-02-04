Brand Shehlaa from Designer Shehla Khan Creates a Fashion Revolution on the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Presents her Collection DIANA with three stunning showstoppers, a perfect return to LFW! Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Brand Shehlaa stands as an quintessence of contemporary with tradition and she has always mesmerised the style connoisseurs and fashionistas with her meticulous understanding of fashion, fabric and style. Shehla Khans collection speak for her and she has done it again, making her return to the LFW Ramp after three years, Shehla Khan took the Runway by storm and how. The Lakme Fashion Week on its final day witnessed Brand Shehlaa presenting DIANA on ramp. Collection DIANA is Shehlas tribute to her favourite style icon, the one and only Princess Diana who lived at her own terms and wore what redefined Royalty and fashion trends globally. Remembering her, says Shehla, I have always been fascinated with Princess Diana and how she touched millions of hearts across the globe then and now even after so many years of her not being around. I am returning to the LFW after three years and it had to be special and memorable for all of us. Brand Shehlaas collection DIANA - Spring Summer 2019 collection focuses on bold embroideries using pearls, crystals with a hint of gold in pastel hues with hints of fuschia and black. Sheer fabrics and sultry silhouettes in addition to the portrayal of contemporary representation of Indian Royalty created a huge fashion impact on the ramp and Showstoppers Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar and Isabelle Kaif took the style quotient to another level. Producer Director Karan Johar who is known for his immaculate sense of fashion, walked the ramp and showed his support to Shehla Khan. Beautiful Actor Bhoomi Pednekar captivated all present with a pink sequins top and paired with voluminous black long skirt. Model Actor Isabelle on the other hand looked magnanimous in a never seen before avatar in a rich olive lace outfit. Producer Director Karan Johar says, I wanted to support Shehla to motivate her so that she makes more mens wear clothes and me walking for her will encourage her for sure. Actor Bhumi Pednekar says, It was lovely walking the ramp for Shehla and I simply loved this outfit as it has both elegance and strength and I think these are so important for a woman to have. Isabelle Kaifwho accompanied Bhumi & Karan Johar on ramp seemed elated on the occasion and added, This was my debut on the Ramp and it feels so special that I walked for Shehla, that I want to now walk the ramp again and again. Completing the look in Stylish Footwear CHARLES & KEITH partners with Brand Shehla to make the comprehensive collection a complete ode to the bold, creative women of 80s. The trendy and fashionable heels in metallic, nude undertones and shimmer accents made a bold statement and complimented the intricately designed collection. Shehla Khan has grown up observing the minute details of fashion through her dads embroidery business, for her a dress is not complete till its minutest details are taken care of, she stands for perfection and her collection this year spoke of an amalgamation of perfection with finesse. Collection NoteInspired by the 1980s, this collection is an ode to Princess Diana, one of the biggest style icons in the world. As a modern royal and a humanitarian, she created some of the most iconic fashion moments in history. Her style is emulated and loved even today, with her affinity to pastels and pearls, bow blouses and regal gowns. The big shoulder pads, bold embroidery accents and luxe fabrics represent the opulence of the decade but have the softness and femininity which epitomise her at the same time. About Shehla KhanIn the past five years, Designer Shehla Khan has become known for her beautifully cut garments, soft supple fabrics, delicate embroideries and feminine aesthetics. Shehla received her formal education in design from the prestigious London College of Fashion, followed with a 1 year course in SNDT, Mumbai and finished with a masters in styling from the Instituto Marangoni in Milan. Shehla has dressed some of Bollywoods top fashionistas such as Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to name a few. Shehla has a flagship store and studio in Mumbai and also retails at prestigious stores such as Aza in Mumbai and Ogaan in Delhi. Image 1: L to R: Isabelle Kaif, Shehla Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar Image 2: Shehla Khan with Bhumi Pednekar PWRPWR