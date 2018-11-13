Break silos, 'fruits of innovation' must reach people: PM to scientists

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Research and academic institutions should "break silos" and work towards establishing strong linkages with laboratories and the industry for the benefit of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday urged members of his scientific advisory council.Modi interacted with members of the Prime Minister's Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) here, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. The council renders advice on all matters related to science, technology and innovation, and monitors the implementation of the prime minister's vision on these issues.Members of the council briefed the prime minister on various steps being taken to nurture innovation and research in key sectors of science and technology. During his interaction, Modi said the "fruits of science, technology and innovation must reach the common man, solve common day-to-day problems, and facilitate ease of living for the people of India."He urged the council to work towards establishing strong linkages between educational institutions, research and development labs, industry and various government departments. The prime minister also stressed on the need to "break silos" among academic and research institutions. Modi called for development of suitable platforms and mechanisms, which can identify and nurture scientific talent among schoolchildren and link them to Atal Tinkering Labs at the district and regional levels. In this context, the prime minister mentioned some priority areas of research, such as raising agricultural income, solutions for chronic and genetic diseases such as sickle cell anaemia, waste management and cyber security.The meeting was attended by Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister K Vijay Raghavan and members of the council. PTI NAB NAB ANBANB