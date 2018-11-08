'Breaking Bad' movie in the works

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (PTI) "Breaking Bad" is going the big screen way.A movie adaptation of the hit drama series is underway with creator Vince Gilligan, Variety confirmed.The AMC show, headlined by Bryan Cranston, was about the transformation of Walter White, a chemistry teacher into a methamphetamine-making drug lord.Gilligan is working on a two-hour film. It is, however, unclear whether the film will up for television or get a theatrical release.Details are sparse and there is no information about the plot or whether any of series stars will return. The Albuquerque Journal reported a logline stating the film "tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom".The Journal also stated "Greenbriar" as title.Production in the Duke City is scheduled to begin mid-November through early February, according to the publication."Breaking Bad" ran for six seasons till 2013 after it got a new lease of life on Netflix. The show's universe expanded with a spin-off prequel "Better Call Saul" that follows the story of con-man turned small-time lawyer, Jimmy McGill (played by Bob Odenkirk) turns into Saul Goodman, a criminal-for-hire. The fifth season of "Better..." is slated to air next year. PTI RDSRDS