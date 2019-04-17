Breaking from Conventional Mode TEDx Panaji 2019 Speakers' Focus

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Panaji, Goa, India(NewsVoir)From a solar advocate to a game developer, from a fashion designer to a classical singer, from a biophysicist to a Sanskrit Scholar, from a mediation advocate to a compulsive inventor, TEDx Panaji 2019 is aimed at giving the people of Goa an experience of #Hacking to success.The theme #Hacked is focused on people who have inspired those around them by using smarter, more efficient ways to be successful while demonstrating intelligence, creativity, originality, resourcefulness and most importantly, perseverance to help them rise above the ordinary and achieve great heights in their field of work. The speakers include a mix of Goan, national and international names, who will present their mind-boggling ideas live on stage, said Dattaprasad Shetkar, the Lead Organizer of TEDx Panaji. TEDx Panaji 2019 will feature globally renowned personalities Wendell Rodricks, Dr. Chetan Singh Solanki, AnujaKamat, Greg Acuna, Frederika Menezes, Dr. Roop Malik, Deepak Pathania, Mohammed Suhail ChinyaSalimpasha, Dr. Sampadananda Mishra, Jubin Varghese, Yuva de Shiroda, Omaggio, Jonathan Rodrigues, teenage wonder AffanKutty and Ashutosh A T Pednekar, first IAS officer from Goa. TEDx Panaji 2019 Conference will be on a much larger scale this year. The event will be held on Sunday, 28th April 2019 at the Kala Academy in Panaji, Goa. The annual event, organized independently by a group of volunteers under license from TED (www.ted.com), provides a platform for diverse ideas presented by fascinating speakers and performers. Each speaker gets a maximum of eighteen minutes on stage. The 2019 event promises to be much bigger, with an all-day program featuring fourteen live speakers, two music and dance performances by artists of international repute, TED Talk videos and much more. Alongside the talks that will happen in the AC auditorium, participants will also be able to step into curated spaces outside the auditorium, such as the Start-ups Zone, where unique business start-ups from Goa will be showcased. An Experience Zone, curated by the team of TEDx Panaji, will put the spotlight on unique Goan ideas, some of which are vanishing at a fast pace. There will also be a section on technologically cutting-edge advances in fields like robotics and IOT, with a special focus on agriculture. Every aspect of the event will aim to amaze audiences with never-before-seen or heard-about ideas, and a Goan food experience will be a highlight. The event is supported by Saraswat Bank, IFB, 3M Car Care, FiiRE - Forum for Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship, Vedanta, Tangentia, Jamsons, Namaste Chai, 91Springboard, 92.7 BIG FM, Kaydence & Kianna, Goa Chronicle, Herald Group, Viva Goa, Business Goa, Planet Goa and Team Inertia.Image: Globally renowned Fashion Designer and Curator Wendell Rodricks, one of the key speakers at TEDx Panaji 2019 PWRPWR