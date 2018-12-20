Breastpumping while wearing Versace, Bulgari diamonds: Rachel McAdams' 'powerful photo' goes viral

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (PTI) Actor Rachel McAdams has shared a picture of her showing off her multitasking skills as she strikes a pose pumping breast milk while rocking Versace and Bulgari diamonds for a magazine photoshoot.The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram where she posted, what she calls a "powerful" behind-the-scenes photo, which was clicked by photographer and founder of the magazine Girls Girls Girls, Claire Rothstein."This is such an inspiration to me, for when I become a mother. Swipe to read the backstory of this powerful photo taken by @clairerothstein. I love it! Girls Girls Girls magazine, 2018," McAdams captioned the photograph.In a follow-up post, she attached Rothstein's post, where the photographer explained why she also decided to share the picture that has now gone viral on the Internet. Rothstein wrote, between shots, the "Disobedience" star "was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding". She revealed the shoot was done six months after McAdams gave birth to her son in April.The actor, who is a private person, shocked the people in November when she revealed she was a mother to a seven-month-old boy with boyfriend Jamie Linden."We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who's idea it was to take this picture but I'm still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can't for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of," Rothstein said.She continued saying, although she does not feel the post needs explaining but she put the photo on social media hoping it would bring about a change of perception "of something so natural, so normal, so amazing". "Besides she's wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fu**ing major. Big shout out to all the girls," Rothstein added, with the #normalisebreastfeeding hashtag. PTI RDS RDS RBRB