Breeding of mosquito larvae found at nearly 3,000 premises: SDMC

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Breeding of mosquito larvae has been found at 2,971 premises in south Delhi, including at construction site of the Delhi Airport's Terminal 3, a fire station in Dwarka, and government office spaces, the area's civic body said on Monday.In its latest report on vector-borne diseases, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, said, 131 cases of malaria and 75 of dengue have been reported in the city till August 24.The SDMC inspection team has detected mosquito-breeding in 2,971 premises, in spite of repeated house-to-house visits, public awareness campaigns, publicity through newspaper and radio, it said in a statement. Public involvement is very necessary for prevention and control of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.The department has carried out intensive drive for inspecting office complexes, markets and construction sites, and it has been found that 23.5 per cent construction sites, 16 per cent office complexes and 13 per cent market places have been found, where breeding of larve was happening.Such places include, a government school in Janak Puri, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board office at Raja Garden; MTNL office, Vishal Enclave; CRPF School Sec.16, Dwarka; CRPF Camp, Jhroda Kalan, Dwarka, Police Station; DCP Office Sec.19, Dwarka; Fire Station Sec.6, Dwarka; Horticulture Department, Bhijwasan; CGHS Dispensary, Saadh Nagar.Besides, breeding of larvae was also found at a DMRC construction site at Delhi Gate; construction site of GMR Airport Authority; construction site at Terminal 3 of city airport and Lajpat Nagar Market, it said.The department has issued legal notice and challans as per provisions under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Malaria & Other Mosquito Borne Diseases) By-laws, 1957, the SDMC said.