Brent oil price sinks under $60 on Saudi comments

London, Dec 6 (AFP) Brent oil prices sank under $60 on Thursday after Saudi Arabia made remarks that were deemed overly cautious by analysts ahead of OPEC's latest output decision.London's Brent North Sea oil sank $2.94 to $58.62 per barrel at 1035 GMT, compared with Wednesday's close, after Saudi Arabia's oil minister Khalid al-Falih said OPEC was seeking a "sufficient" cut in output to prop up prices.