Brewhouse Ice Tea secures $2 mn loan from Singapore's Food Empire Group

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Bottled ice tea brand Brewhouse Ice Tea Monday said it has secured USD 2 million loan from Singapore-based FMCG firm Food Empire Group to expand its footprint and product offerings.Food Empire Group had previously invested USD 6,00,000 in Positive Food Ventures in November 2017.Positive Food Venture Pvt Ltd, maker of bottled ice tea brand Brewhouse, has secured a loan of USD 2 million from Food Empire Holdings, the company said in a statement."Currently, we are present at over 2,000 points of sale in major cities and are expanding our operation pan India. We plan to invest the loan amount from Food Empire Group towards expanding our reach to 10,000 points of sale in 2020 and to introduce newer and interesting variants," Brewhouse Ice Tea founder Siddharth Jain said.The brand started operations in Delhi in May 2017 and at present has presence in over 10 cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow and are retailing with over 300 restaurant & cafe partners. PTI SVK BAL