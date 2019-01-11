Brianna Hildebrand joins John Cena in comedy 'Playing With Fire'

Los Angeles, Jan 11 (PTI) "Deadpool" star Brianna Hildebrand is set to star alongside John Cena in Paramount Pictures' new comedy "Playing With Fire".The film will be helmed by Andy Fickman, whose directorial credits includes comedies such as "She's the Man", "The Game Plan" and "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2".Todd Garner and Sean Robins will produce the project through their banner Broken Road Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The studio had roped in Matt Lieberman last year to rewrite the spec script it bought from Dan Ewen. The story follows a group of rugged wildfire fighters who meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious children.Hildebrand, 22, is best known for playing Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Ryan Reynolds-starrer "Deadpool" series. Cena, 41, most recently featured Paramount's "Transformers" spin-off, "Bumblebee", opposite Hailee Steinfeld. PTI RB RB