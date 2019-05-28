scorecardresearch
Brick kiln owner, six others booked for raping and setting ablaze minor labourer

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 28 (PTI) The owner of a brick kiln and six others were booked for allegedly raping and setting ablaze a minor Dalit labourer at the factory here, police said Tuesday.The 14-year-old girl, who worked at the brick kiln at a village in the district, was found dead on Saturday, following which her parents had registered a complaint in Kotwali police station , SHO Anil Kapervan said.He said seven people, including the owner of the factory, were booked for raping and setting her afire.The post-mortem report suggests that the girl died due to burn injuries and suffocation, the SHO said. PTI CORR DPBDPB

