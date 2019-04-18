Bride abducted by jilted lover minutes after wedding in Rajasthan's Sikar

(Eds: with Rajput Sabha's agitation call) Sikar/Jaipur, Apr 18 (PTI) A bride on the way to her in-laws' place after the wedding was allegedly abducted at gun point by her jilted lover in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Thursday.The incident occurred near Rambakshpura in the Dhod police station area on Wednesday, merely 15 minutes after the wedding procession left the bride's home, they said.Five people have been detained in this connection, Superintendent of Police, Sikar, Amandeep Singh Kapoor said.Hansa Kanwar and her elder sister Sonu got married Tuesday to two brothers from Nagwa village.On Wednesday, moments after the couples set out from the brides' house in a four-wheeler, accused Ankit Sevda, accompanied by few other men, allegedly attacked the car and abducted Hansa, police said.They also assaulted Sonu when she resisted, officials added.As news of the incident spread, hundreds of people, led by BSP MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, staged a protest in Dhod."We are holding a protest outside the collector's residence and this will be an indefinite sit-in until the accused is arrested and the bride rescued," Gudha said.The Rajput Sabha also threatened to launch a state-wide agitation if the newly-wed bride was not rescued within 48 hours.Girraj Singh Lotwara, president of the Rajput Sabha-Jaipur, said the incident has created resentment in the Rajput community."If the victim is not rescued within 48 hours, we will launch a state-level agitation," Lotwara told reporters in Jaipur.Police said a search operation was launched to locate the accused and Hansa. PTI SDA IJT