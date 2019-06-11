BrIDeA - for the Bride in Every Woman

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, June 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Over the last few seasons, Thomas Abraham has emerged as an iconic design brand with collections that are redefining the design scene as we know it. His label Thomas Abraham for IDeA Design House had the world premiere of their Spring 2019 collection 'The White Repertoire' at the Times Fashion Week on the 2nd of June 2019.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900128/IDeA_Thomas_Abraham_Collection.jpg )The collection that harked back to both the classics of modern design like Yves Saint Laurent and Elie Saab, as well as to the archetype mixture of femininity and feminism was in Thomas's words "the collection for women at the threshold of girlhood and womanhood, compassing everything in a woman - angel, princess, Valkyrie, and warrior blending sass, charm, sexiness and power."Every ballroom gown is every girl's daydream, Cinderella's midnight dress in shimmer and white with specks of gold - the classic white girl-frock morphed into an adult's. In a way, it acknowledges that no matter how much one changes, they are still the same inside, yearning to be Elsa in Frozen. The White Repertoire showcase, choreographed by iconic fashion impresario Prasad Bidapa was a rare blend of Avant-Garde and Haute Couture, with the theatre of opera and the drama of salsa, in materials as varied as silk and georgette with crowns, headgears, frills and feathers, embellished by long trails like princesses in church aisles and movie stars at Cannes. The collection's finale was the white-gold gown which transformed itself from white to gold with the swish of a hand.Modelled by current Miss India Anukreethy Vas, it was the classic bridal that ends most fashion walks - and yet it was unique in that it blended both the white of Western bridal gowns as well as the gold that's endemic to Indian weddings, because the modern woman is glocal (global + local), a mixture of where she comes from as well as what she wants to conquer.Last season, Thomas Abraham was handpicked to design for all 30 finalists of Femina Miss India 2018 and is today, known as a trailblazing innovator in fashion, interiors, and architecture, creating some of the most scintillating collections unfurled in recent years. At the moment, he's preparing to exhibit at fashion weeks around the world, including London Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week - and is currently in the process of designing unique collections for each of them, for the Fall of 2019.About IDeA Worldwide: IDeA Worldwide is India's oldest existing design institution having been established in the year 1990 by Thomas Abraham (one of India's leading design personalities) that he started right after graduating from IIT Kharagpur. IDeA Worldwide runs acclaimed interior and fashion degree colleges affiliated to Bangalore University, besides giving certifications from the American Institute of Architects and the Las Vegas Fashion council. Students get a rare opportunity to work under the direct mentorship of Thomas Abraham including working on his international design collections. Source: IDeA Design House PWRPWR