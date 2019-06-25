Bridegroom, aunt killed as car rams into power pole

Mathura, Jun 25 (PTI) A bridegroom and his aunt were killed and four others, including the bride, were injured Tuesday when their ill-fated car hit an electricity pole, police said. The deceased have been identified as Pintu (22), a resident of Ankare Gadhi; and his aunt Pushpa (35), a resident of Khurja. The bride, Sarvesh, was shifted to a hospital after her condition deteriorated. The incident took place on the outskirts of Prem Nagar falling under the Mant police station in the district, a police officer said. "The injured were rushed to a 100-bedded hospital in Vrindavan," DSP Kailash Chandra Pandey said. He said the bride was shifted to a private hospital from the Vrindavan hospital as her condition deteriorated. They were coming from Baltigarhi in the district and were on their way to Ankare Gadhi under the Naujheel police station after solemnising the marriage. The bodies had been sent for autopsy, the DSP said. PTI CORR RDKRDK