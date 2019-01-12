Brie Larson, Alex Greenwald calls off their engagement

Los Angeles, Jan 12 (PTI) Oscar winner Brie Larson has reportedly called off her engagement to musician fiance Alex Greenwald.The 29-year-old actor and the 39-year-old singer dated for several years, before they got engaged in May 2016.A source close to the couple told People Magazine that they have decided to take a "step back" from their relationship but they "remain close".Larson first publicly confirmed her relationship with the musician at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in 2013.Greenwald was said to have proposed to Larson in Japan in 2016 and the actor had herself showed off her ring when she hosted the Saturday Night Live.Larson is currently gearing up for the release of her Disney superhero feature "Captain Marvel". The film hits the theatres worldwide on March 8. PTI RB RB