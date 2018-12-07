Brie Larson says people paying attention to her is 'scary'

Los Angeles, Dec 7 (PTI) Actor Brie Larson, the star of upcoming superhero drama "Captain Marvel", says it was scary for her to adjust to the new limelight she received after being cast in the title role.The 29-year-old actor plays Carol Denvers aka Captain Marvel in the Marvel Studios tentpole which is set to be released on March 8.In an interview with Refinery29, the Oscar winner said people started paying more attention to her, especially after "Avengers: Infinity War" that first teased her much-talked about appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."It definitely is scary to think of people paying attention to me. I'm not gonna act super-strong when I've been kind of freaking out seeing how quickly my numbers on Instagram have been going up since 'Avengers: Infinity War' came out ... I've been sort of like, 'Oh God, I did not think about that. Um, like why are people paying attention to me?'" Larson said."I really just feel the same. I do feel like just a person. And so it's a weird feeling when people on the outside view you differently," she added."Captain Marvel", directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, also features Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg and Gemma Chan. PTI RB RB BKBK