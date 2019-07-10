Briefcase stolen from car of UP MLA in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A briefcase was stolen from inside the car of an Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA from the parking area of a private hospital in southeast Delhi, police said Tuesday.Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the driver was sitting alone in the car on Monday when a person told him that Rs 10 and Rs 100 notes were lying on ground near the vehicle. Prima facie, it appears that as the driver got down to collect the notes the briefcase was stolen from the car, the DCP said.The car was that of Hari Shankar Manohar the BJP MLA from UP's Hathras.A complaint was filed by the legislator's personal assistant (PA) Rajesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday. He told police initially it was thought that the briefcase was misplaced, police said.A case has been registered and a hunt for the accused is on, they said. PTI NIT NIT NSDNSD