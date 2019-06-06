Brigette Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving join 'Bill & Ted 3'

Los Angeles, Jun 6 (PTI) Actors Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving will be portraying the on-screen daughters of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the upcoming film "Bill and Ted Face The Music".The film's official Twitter account shared the news on Thursday.Lundy Paine, best known for films such as "Downsizing" and "The Glass Castle", will play Billie Logan, the daughter of Reeves' Theodore 'Ted' Logan.Weaving, who starred in Charlie Puth's smash-hit track "Attention" in 2017, will essay the role of Thea Preston, the daughter of Winter's William 'Bill' S Preston Esq."Meet the world's most excellent daughters! Bill's daughter, Thea Preston, played by @Sweaving, and Ted's daughter, Billie Logan, played by Brigette Lundy-Paine. Whos ready to Face the Music?? #BillAndTed," the post read.Reeves and Winter had officially announced that they are coming back for the third installment in March this year. Actor William Sadler, who played the Grim Reaper in the second film of the series "Bill and Ted Bogus Journey" (1991), is also coming back for the threequel.The official plotline of the film reads, "The stakes are higher than ever for Bill and Ted. Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe." Original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have penned the script, with Dean Parisot attached as director.Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will serve as executive producer, alongside R Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr, Scott Fischer, and John Santilli.The first film in the franchise, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure", was released in 1989."Bill & Ted Face The Music" is slated to hit the theatres on August 21, 2020. PTI RB RB