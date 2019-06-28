“Bright Prospects and a Plethora of Job Opportunities Await Engineering Students”: say Subject Experts at ‘Tholainokku 2019’ - A Free Seminar on 'DoTE's Online Counselling held at Chennai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)The Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu conducted Tholainokku 2019, a free seminar on Directorate of Technical Educations (DoTE) online counselling for Engineering aspirants at Chennai on June 28, 2019. This seminar inaugurated by Honble Minister for Higher Education, Govt. of Tamil Nadu Shri. K.P. Anbazhagan.Over 500 students and their parents participated enthusiastically in the Seminar that not only created awareness on online counselling and admission process for the year 2019 but also provided the student aspirants and their parents with more insights into the various career options that engineering as a profession offers. The seminar also served as an opportunity to clear all counselling doubts and assist the students to choose the preferred colleges and courses of engineering that best matched their aptitude and rankings.Shri R.S. Munirathinam, President and Shri Dr. P. Selvaraj, Secretary of The Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu, Shri. K.P. Anabazhagan, Honble Minister for Higher Education, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, Shri. K. Vivekanandan IAS, Commissioner, Directorate of Technical Education, Shri B. Anbu Thambi, Vice President, ICT Academy, Shri Sujith Kumar, Vice President - HR, Infosys Ltd. and Shri K. Purushothaman, CEO of K7 Computing participated in the seminar and shared their valuable knowledge and experience with the students.Speaking to the media at the event, Shri R.S. Munirathinam, President, Shri R.S. Raghuram, Vice President and Dr. P. Selvaraj, Secretary of the Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu said, "Believing that engineering is losing its sheen and that there are not enough job opportunities for engineers and there is a decline in engineering is a myth. In contrary, there are plenty of job opportunities with more scope to learn and grow in the field of engineering. In 2017-18, about 1,20,000 students got lucrative job placements in the industry and the same increased by 25% last year in 2018-19 were 1,50,000 Engineering graduates got promising job placements. And the outlook and career prospects in engineering look even more bright in the coming years.""Engineering is a versatile degree and hence there is no dearth of job opportunities in this field. Be it conventional or unconventional engineering, students have a lot to choose from based on their aptitude, interest and ranking. Be it Civil, ECE, Mechanical, Bio-Medical, EEE, IT, Computer Science or Mechatronics, Aeronautical engineering, experts opine that the demand for engineers will continue to grow by the year. With a focus on the skill-based and holistic education, constant technical and communicational reskilling and upskilling, learning one or two foreign languages and training in soft skills will lead to more promising and enriching careers for all the engineering aspirants.""It's encouraging and heartening to see many multi-national IT companies like TCS, CTS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Syntel, Hexaware, Google, L&T, Accenture, Caterpillar, IBM etc., welcoming qualified and talented engineering graduates with open arms and lucrative pays. Hence Engineering aspirants and their parents can be assured that engineering will never lose its charm and importance and students who complete their class 12th with Science and Math as their core can confidently take up engineering for a career and do well with a well-paid job. Eventually, the right choice of subject based on the student's aptitude in engineering will make the whole world of difference," they added.About CSFPASCTN and DoTEThe Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu have been functioning in Tamil Nadu since 2014. Three hundred and forty-three private Engineering colleges, Thirty-Seven Arts and Science colleges are part of this consortium. Until last year Anna University was the nodal agency for engineering admissions and online counselling, with the Directorate of Technical Education taking the online counselling and admissions for engineering from this year on. PWRPWR