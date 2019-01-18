Bring 80 pc of state population under food security act, Mizo CM tells Centre

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Friday demanded that the Centre increase the coverage of beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) from 64.73 per cent to 80 per cent of the state population.Zoramthanga, who raised the issue in a meeting with Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, also demanded higher allocation of sugar to all ration card holders, construction of food storage depots in Champhai, Siaha and Mamit districts and establishment of regional office of state-run FCI.Presently, 7,06,296 beneficiaries comprising 64.73 per cent of the state population are being covered under NFSA based on the 2011 census."We talked about food supply situation of Mizoram. We made a request for additional requirement of rice. The minister (Paswan) said he will look into our demands," Zoramthanga told reporters after the meeting.The Mizoram government has sought additional 51,000 quintal monthly allocation of rice to cover the 80 per cent of the population.Currently, the state gets about 54,798 quintal of foodgrains on a monthly basis for distribution through ration shops.In the meeting, Zoramthanga, who is also the Mizo National Front (MNF) chief, informed that the number of beneficiaries covered in Mizoram under NFSA is lower when compared to other north eastern states.Manipur is covering 87.73 per cent of its population under NFSA, Assam (80.81 per cent), Nagaland (74.65 per cent) and Meghalaya (72.38 per cent) as per the 2011 census."It is requested that the percentage coverage of beneficiaries under NFSA may be increased from the present level of 64.73 per cent to at least 80 per cent," the chief minister said in the meeting.That apart, the Mizoram chief minister demanded that the Centre provide extra 1,500 quintal of sugar on a monthly basis for distribution to all ration card holders in the state.At present, sugar is allocated for distribution to poorest of the poor families of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) category only.Besides, he sought establishment of regional office of Food Corporation of India (FCI) in the state for better functioning and early reimbursement of pending transport subsidy of Rs 55.74 crore.Under NFSA, foodgrains are sold at highly subsidised rates at Rs 3/kg for rice, Rs 2/kg for wheat and Rs1/kg for coarse grains. PTI LUX LUX ANUANU