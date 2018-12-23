'Bring Your Own Hunger': Because Delhiites just can't get enough of food festivals

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) It is raining food festivals in the capital and joining the bandwagon on Sunday to make Christmas more merrier by serving gastronomical delights is 'Bring Your Own Hunger' (BYOH) fest. The three-day festival, at the Ansal Plaza here, promises to offer a lavish spread from the by-lanes of Old Delhi to the the funky cafes from North and the exquisite fine dining of South Delhi.From melt-in-the-mouth kebabs to flavoured Hot Chocolate, the festival is well curated to take its visitors on a culinary journey, the one which will find its stops at "Hudson Lane" -- offering the good old college nostalgia served fresh at iconic food junctions like 'Wheely Caf', 'Let's Nachos' -- and "Dilli-6 Lane" -- offering the authentic flavours of "Dilli ki Galiyan", like Lucknowi Tund-e-Kebab and Daulat Ki Chaat. "With so many food festivals happening in the city, we have hand-picked vendors to bring something new to Delhiites and soothe their winter cravings. "Here, you can enjoy the vibe from North to South, East to West Delhi without putting a hole in your pocket, all under one roof," Preksha Singh, Co-organizer B.Y.O.H, said. Coffee giant Starbucks, who as per the organisers, is participating in a food fest for the first time, 'Dare to Detox' juice, new delicacies like special seekh kebab pizza' omelette with hot tandoori chai or chocolate chai are some of the many highlights, informed the organisers. Besides tickling tastes bud, the festival also has a "gaming zone" -- equipped with play stations, VR -- and live performances from various bands and artistes like Jassie Gill, Babbal Rai, Sukhe Muzical Doctorz to up the entertainment quotient. "Music line-up has been curated very thoughtfully...with renowned artists that will make you shake your leg on every beat. "Also, to double the fun we have a gaming zone that caters both adults and kids and makes B.Y.O.H a complete package for this festive winter," she added. The festival comes to a close on December 25. PTI MGMG