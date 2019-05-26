scorecardresearch
Britain's Emily Beecham wins best actress at Cannes film festival

Cannes(France), May 25 (AFP) British actress Emily Beecham won the best actress award at the Cannes film festival on Saturday. The 35-year-old is the star of psychological chiller "Little Joe" in which she plays a scientist working on a flower whose smell can make people euphoric. The actress -- the star of the martial arts television series "Into the Badland" -- joked that she was in such a hurry to rush back to Cannes for the awards ceremony that she forgot her toothbrush. (AFP) SMJSMJ

