Britannia Industries raises Rs 500 cr via bonds

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Food company Britannia Industries on Thursday said it has raised Rs 500 crore through issuance of commercial paper. "The Company has issued Commercial Papers for an aggregate amount of Rs 500 Crores on April 4, 2019, with tenure upto 260 days," it said in a BSE filing. Britannia Industries owns brands like Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis and Marie Gold. The company's product portfolio includes biscuits, bread, cakes, rusk and dairy products. PTI KKS ABM