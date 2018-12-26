Britannia Targets Big Cricket Moments in Real Time to Engage 2 Million Live Asia Cup Viewers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, December 26, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Achieves 4x higher CTRs compared to average industry benchmarks for display ads in less than a week Britannia, India's leading food company, celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this year. The company wanted the message of their milestone to reach a large audience and decided to execute moment marketing across screens with Zapr during the Asia Cup 2018. To create a strong brand impact on their audience, they directly engaged them on mobile during big cricket moments that would highly resonate with their brand message."Zapr played a pivotal role for our campaign by creating real-time engagement with the audience. With the help of Zapr, we were able to target specifically viewers who were watching the live telecast of the Asia Cup 2018." - Ali Harris Shere, VP - Marketing, Britannia Industries LimitedHow brand association was built through the real-time sync of TV and mobile With a cross-screen targeting strategy, Britannia's creative ad banners were displayed for each crucial moment of a cricket match in the series, driving awareness of their 100-year milestone. The targeted offline TV viewers were shown ads relevant to moments like boundaries, wickets, centuries, etc. on any mobile app they used. The display ads further lead the viewers to a video celebrating Britannia's century. Furthermore, Britannia was able to deep dive into specific campaign analytics based on daily trends, day of the week, moments, matches, geographical location, etc."Due to Zapr's unique core technology which brings the offline and online world closer, we were able to deliver more than 10 million impressions over a campaign period that was less than a week. The campaign with Britannia engaged more than 2 million unique audience and the banner ads received an average click-through rate of 1.31%, which is nearly four times higher than the industry standards." - Deepak Baid, COO, Zapr Media LabsTo read the complete Britannia case study, click here.About Zapr Media Labs Zapr is a fast-growing media-tech startup funded by 21st Century Fox, Flipkart, Saavn and is backed by several iconic angel investors with the vision of being the world's largest offline media consumption repository. Zapr bridges the gap between the offline and online worlds by enabling TV-to-Mobile audience engagement. Over the past few months, we've worked with all major players in the industry: 150+ brands from every nook and corner of the Indian consumer market, broadcasters, agencies, media buyers and research companies.Zapr combines Data Analytics and Ad-technology to solve some of the most challenging problems faced by the Big Media industry globally. Zapr is the only company that measures user-level analytics of TV consumption in India and engages smartphone users via in-house Ad Technology using only Mobile as an advertising medium. To know more about the company, our offerings, careers and work culture, visit: www.zapr.in and blog.zapr.in.About Britannia: Britannia Industries is one of India's leading food companies with a 100-year legacy and annual revenues of Rs.10000 Cr. Britannia is among India's most trusted food brands, and makes India's favorites like Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis and Marie Gold, which are household names in India. Britannia's product portfolio includes Biscuits, Bread, Cakes, Rusk, and Dairy products including Cheese, Beverages, Dairy whitener and Yoghurt. Britannia is a brand which many generations of Indians have grown up with and our brands are cherished and loved in India and the world over. Britannia products are available across the country in over 5 million retail outlets and reach over 50% of Indian homes. The Company owns manufacturing facilities across 16 owned locations and has 75 contract packing factories across the country. The company's Dairy business contributes close to 5 per cent of revenue and the dairy products directly reach over 1 lac outlets. Britannia Bread is the largest brand in the organized bread market with an annual turnover of Rs.500 crores. The business sells close to 1mn loaves daily across more than 100 cities and towns of India.Britannia became India's first Zero Trans Fat Company, by removing over 8500 tonnes of Trans Fats from products. Around 50% of the Company's portfolio is enriched with essential micro-nutrients which nourish the body. Our relentless focus on quality and freshness have won us prestigious accolades including the Golden Peacock National Quality Award and the Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award. However, the award that we cherish the most is the one given by our consumers. Britannia is recognized as one of the most trusted, valuable and popular brands among Indian consumers in various reputed surveys. Britannia believes that 'goodness & excitement' are its sobriquet and will consistently endeavor to make a Billion Indians reach out for a delightful and healthy Britannia product several times a day.To receive news and updates on Zapr Media Labs, follow us here:Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedInSource: Zapr Media Labs PWRPWR