British band Her's, and their manager, die in car crash

Los Angeles, Mar 30 (PTI) Both members of the Liverpool-based band Her's and their tour manager were killed in a car crash this week while on tour in the US.The band's label, Heist or Hit, confirmed that musicians Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading, and their manager, Trevor Engelbrektson, died in the accident, which occurred Wednesday. Her's had performed in Phoenix and were travelling to Santa Ana, California. "It is with overwhelming sadness that we regretfully inform you that Liverpool band Hers, Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading and their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson tragically passed away in a road accident in the early hours of Wednesday, 27th March whilst travelling to a show in Santa Ana, California. We are all heartbroken," Heist or Hit said in a statement issued to Independent. Local reports said four were killed when a vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 10 collided with a van carrying three people shortly after 1 am local time. Police could not confirm the identities of those killed.