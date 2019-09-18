British Boarding Schools Show Holds World-class Education Seminar to Create Opportunities for Indian Students

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following six successful years in eight countries including Dubai, Turkey, Singapore, Hong Kong and Switzerland, and last year in India, the British Boarding Schools Show returns to India for the second time. The shows will take place in New Delhi (October 3 at The Oberoi, 11 AM onwards); Bengaluru (October 5 at The Shangri-La, 11 AM onwards) and Mumbai (October 7 at St Regis, 11AM onwards), it will provide families with privileged access to the heads of some of Britain's most distinguished schools. This comprehensive seminar program will provide parents with an overview of British Boarding education, when it is the right time to board, how to find the right school for their child, preparing for the entrance exam, etc. Parents can click here to register for free. This event is open to the public, and tickets are free of charge with online pre-registration.David Wellesley Wesley, Show Founder, commented, "All parents and students are focused on their future and finding the best educational environment that meets their needs to achieve their goals. Education is the stepping stone to their future and it starts here - where does the child excel, who do they want to be, what do they want to be and where do they want to be? The British Boarding Schools Show will allow a window to the possibilities of maintaining the education experience in India complemented by the excellence of a British educational environment."Schools exhibiting at British Boarding Schools Show 2019 India include:Aiglon CollegeAshbourne College LondonBadminton SchoolSevenoaksConcord CollegeFettesStonarLorettoMarlborough CollegeOundle SchoolSt. Catherine's BramleyTaunton SchoolClifton College (TBC)Swiss Scientific School in DubaiCharterhouse (TBC)British Boarding Schools Show provides parents with the opportunity to get all their education questions answered under one roof. Please visit :bit.ly/BBSSindia and be a part of the seminar.About British Boarding Schools Show:The British Boarding Schools Show helps families across the globe to plan a world-class education for their children. It brings together the leading schools and the most respected education experts to help you make the right decisions for your child. The show enables families living in India to gain direct and privileged access to the heads of some of the most prestigious schools across the UK. PWRPWR