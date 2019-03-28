British Council announces film line-up for LGBTQ+ digital campaign

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Five films on the lives and issues of people from the LGBTQ+ community will be available for the Indian audience as part of a digital campaign by the British Council.The 5th season of #FiveFilms4Freedom, the "world's widest-reaching LGBTQ+ digital campaign", is being organised by British Council in partnership with BFI Flare: London LGBTQ+ Film Festival."Running since 2015 with over 10 million viewers in more than 200 countries, the programme holds even greater significance this year as it is also part of 'Anyone//Anywhere: the web at 30', British Councils global campaign acknowledging and celebrating the impact of the world wide web on every aspect of our lives over the past 30 years," the organisers said in a statement.The organisation will also host physical screenings in Delhi, Goa, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh on March 29.This year's #FiveFilms4Freedom collection presents a range of compelling and thought-provoking stories, including "Carlito Se Va Para Siempre", directed by Quentin Lazzarotto under the guidance of legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog. The film tells the story of a man who is forced to choose between his lover and his community in rural Peru. "Cinema is a powerful medium, and perfect artistic format for the internet age. #FiveFilms4Freedom shows the power of human connection and reminds us all the love is a human right," Tom Birtwistle, Director North India, British Council, said. Two UK films -- "Ladies Day" and "Crashing Waves" -- have been included in the digital film festival.While "Ladies Day", directed by Abena Taylor-Smith, focuses on a young lesbian trying to navigate uncomfortable conversations in a Sheffield hair salon, "Crashing Waves", from director Emma Gilbertson, is an experimental dance piece depicting the tenderness and brutality of a complicated relationship.Intersex rights activist Pidgeon Pagonis is the star of "A Normal Girl", by award-winning director Aubree Bernier-Clarke. In this film Pagonis discusses the discovery in their late teens that their intersex condition had been hidden from them.From Iceland, "G", is a moving yet exhilarating drama by Vala marsdttir and Hallfrur Tryggvadttir, which follows a teen breaking away from societal expectations after a visit to a gender identity clinic.All five films will be available to view till March 31 on the British Council Arts YouTube channel. PTI MAHMAH