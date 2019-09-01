British Council invites ideas to improve economic opportunities in craft sector

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The British Council, under its 'Crafting Futures' scheme, is inviting project proposals from Indian organisations on the future of textiles, jewellery, sustainable fashion, handicrafts, furniture, and pottery among other craft forms.The India-UK collaboration scheme aims to "help in capacity building, improving quality of creative practice and creating new opportunities and networks through international partnerships between India and the UK"."India has a vibrant art and craft sector and we are excited to bring the Crafting Futures India-UK Collaboration Scheme here. We are looking for project ideas that can elevate economic opportunities for women and other crafts entrepreneurs in India," said Jonathan Kennedy, director arts, British Council India.Bringing together Indian and UK partners to co-develop and collaborate on "12-14 month long projects", the scheme wishes to explore new futures for craft on 'how craft can address global environmental challenges', 'what role tourism can play to ensure craft is widely appreciated' or 'what digital technology can bring to craft', among others.It also aims to boost livelihood for Indian craftspeople - especially women - through digital technology."The Crafting Futures programme will enable innovative artisanal communities and designers to connect, create and collaborate," he added.According to the British Council, six winning organisations will benefit from monetary and technical support, while getting access to potential partners in the UK to collaborate and exchange ideas with, resulting in substantial cultural, social and economic impact in India.The last date for submission of proposals is November 11. PTI MG MAHMAH