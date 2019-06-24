British Dy High Commissioner Ayre calls on Amarinder

Chandigarh, Jun 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday assured British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Ayre of full logistic support to the people of Indian origin settled in the UK for visiting Punjab to pay obeisance at Sultanpur Lodhi during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.The chief minister promised Ayre, who called on Singh here, that he would personally urge the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to direct the Indian high commissioner in the UK to be liberal in the grant of visa to Indian-origin people, particularly the Punjabi diaspora, for the mega event."The state government has already initiated preparations on a mass scale, especially in the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi, where the first Sikh Guru had attained enlightenment and had spent almost 17 years of his life," the chief minister said in an official statement here.Amarinder said other places associated with Guru Nanak Dev, such as Batala and Dera Baba Nanak, were also being spruced up for the occasion.Ayre informed the chief minister that several delegations from the UK were keen to visit Punjab to participate in the historic event. He thanked the Singh for offering support to such people, Ayre said in the statement. PTI SUN IJT