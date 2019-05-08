British firm Dyson looking at introducing more products in Indian market

By Kumar Rahul Singapore, May 8 (PTI) Enthused by the response to its products in India, British consumer tech firm Dyson is looking at developing and introducing more products in the coming years with a focus on Indian customers, a company official said. Dyson, which ventured into the Indian market last year, sees India as an important market and on Wednesday introduced three new products to strengthen its product portfolio. "Our India market is growing very well. We are developing best technologies for the Indian homes for best user experience," Dyson VP Health and Beauty Paul Dawson said. Dyson forayed into the Indian market in February 2018 and currently operates in segments such as cord free vacuum cleaner, hair care (dryers) and air purifiers. "India is one of our important market for us which needs the products which we have," Dawson said. He further added: "We are quite happy with the way the India business is growing and the way our products have been received by the Indian consumers." On being asked if the company has any plans to have an assembling or manufacturing unit in India after volumes pick up, Dawson said it would be one thing for future discussions and the decision would be made "when skill sets and supply chains are best placed." Dyson India is a part of the company's Middle East Asia, South East Asia and Australia region. The company is currently operating three stores in India and also has online presence through its own portal and Amazon, besides some selected outlets of Croma. The company Wednesday introduced Dyson V11 Absolute Pro cord-free vacuum in the Indian market in two variants priced at Rs 52,900 onwards. According to the company, 315 engineers were involved in the project, with over 32,500 parts prototyped. Dyson V11 would be available at Dyson demo stores, online sales channel Amazon and select Croma stores. Besides, Dyson also introduced the Dyson Lightcycle task light in Southeast Asia and India markets. It is engineered to provide the right light for the right time of day. It took more than two years to develop it with over 892 prototypes made and more than 90 engineers involved, Dyson said. It has been engineered to support body clock with local daylight tracking that continually adjusts colour temperature and brightness in relation to local daylight, Dyson claimed. Lightcycle task light uses a unique time, date and location driven algorithm to calculate the colour temperature and brightness of daylight anywhere in the world. The Lightcycle task light has been priced at Rs 39,900 and would be available from May 15 in the Indian market. The company also introduced Dyson Pure Cool Me, a personal air purifier and fan. It is an air purifier fan that cools personal space with clean air. Dyson has priced it at Rs 25,900 and it would be available in the Indian market from June 1. Dyson is a global technology company which employs over 12,000 people globally, including 4,500 engineers and scientists. It has engineering and testing operations in Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and the UK. In September 2017, Dyson had announced to work on electric vehicle for three years. It said it would invest 2 billion British Pounds for foray into the development of electric vehicles for launch in 2021. PTI SR RVKRVK