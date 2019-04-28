British national dies in bike-truck collision

/R Kota (R'than), Apr 28 (PTI) A British national died after his motorcycle collided head on with a speeding truck in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said. Four tourists, two each on two motorcycles, were riding back to Jaipur after spending a night in Bundi when the accident occurred on national highway 52 near Kishorpura toll plaza in Hindoli area in the evening, the police said. The deceased, Rhys Jhon Jenkins, suffered critical head injuries. Jenkins, in the forties, was rushed to the district government hospital where he was declared brought dead. The woman who was riding pillion escaped unhurt, while the truck driver fled from the spot, the police said. According to the Spanish travel agent who accompanied the tourist group, Jenkins is from a place near London and was a designer by profession. The British embassy has been communicated about the incident the post-mortem will be carried out on Monday morning, district Additional Superintendent of Police Satnaam Singh Choudhary said. PTI CORRHMB