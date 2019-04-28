British national killed in road mishap

Kota, Apr 28 (PTI)A British national died on Sunday after his motorbike was hit by a speeding truck on NH-52 near Kishorepura Toll Plaza in Bundi district on Sunday, officials said. The deceased was identified as Rhys Jhon Jenkihs, a British national, according to the ATM cards found in his wallet, officials said. A speeding truck from the wrong side had a head-on collision with the victim's bike, causing serious head injuries, officials said. PTI CORR INDIND