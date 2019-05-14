scorecardresearch
Britney Spears claims father Jamie forced her enter mental health facility

Los Angeles, May 14 (PTI) Pop star Britney Spears has reportedly told a judge that her father, Jamie Spears, forced her to enter a mental health facility and take medication against her will.The 37-year-old singer had checked herself into a 30-day programme in March in the midst of her father's ongoing health issues. According to TMZ, Spears recently appeared in front of a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. During the hearing, the singer claimed that Jamie, 66, illegally made her enter the facility after she ditched her doctor-prescribed pills.Her mother, Lynne, who was also present during the hearing, backed Spears' claims.Spears has been under the control of a conservatorship, a guardian or a protector appointed by a judge to manage the financial affairs or daily life of a person.Jamie has been in charge of his daughter's assets since a court ruling in 2008 following her highly publicised breakdown.Despite the agreement, he does not have the power to put her into a facility or ply her with drugs without her consent.The judge, however, did not grant the singer's requests for more freedom and adjustments to the conservatorship. PTI RB BKBK

