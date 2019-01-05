Britney Spears postpones Las Vegas residency due to father's illness

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) Pop star Britney Spears has postponed her new "Domination" show in Las Vegas due to her father's recent illness.In a series of tweets, Spears said she was heartbroken because she had to cancel the gig, but asserted that for her family comes first. "I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show "However, its important to always put your family first and that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalised and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him... And seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart," Spears wrote. Two months ago, the singer's father, Jamie Spears, suffered a ruptured colon and was rushed into surgery in Las Vegas, and remained in the hospital for 28 days. PTI SHDSHD