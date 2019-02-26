Brittany Snow joins Fox pilot based on Australian drama 'Sisters'

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (PTI) Actor Brittany Snow is set to play the lead in untitled Fox drama pilot based on the Australian series "Sisters". The project is written by Annie Weisman and Jason Katims, reported Variety.The story revolves around Julia Bechley (Snow) whose life turns upside down when it is revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning fertility doctor, used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children over the course of his career. Reeling from this revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters her former best friend and an ex-Olympic athlete. The women attempt to form an untraditional family and lean on each other as they grapple with their own identity crises.The original "Sisters" series, produced Endemol Shine Australia, was created by Jonathan Gavin and Imogen Banks. Annie Weisman will write and executive produce the pilot. PTI SHDSHD