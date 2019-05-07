BRO celebrates 59th Raising Day

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the leading road construction agency under the defence ministry, Tuesday celebrated its 59th Raising Day and said it was fully geared up to meet the challenges that lie ahead.BRO executes road construction and maintenance works along the northern and western frontiers primarily to meet the strategic requirements of the army and is responsible for over 53,000 km of roads, the ministry said in a statement."In line with the overall thrust of the government to enhance overall strategic connectivity along our borders, the BRO is fully geared up to meet the challenges that lie ahead and has accordingly undertaken an exercise for organizational restructuring and simplification of procedures with adequate delegation of financial powers to executives," it said.The BRO has also constructed roads in friendly foreign countries such as Bhutan, Myanmar, Afghanistan, thus contributing towards our strategic objectives in the region."The organisation is now executing works with a combination of departmental, contractual and EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode, thus enhancing our capabilities manifold."Necessary coordination between BRO and Army units or formations at all levels is also being ensured to plan and execute creation, up-gradation and maintenance of infrastructure along our borders to meet our overall tactical and strategic goals," the statement said. PTI KND NSDNSD