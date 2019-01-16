BRO connects crucial road links on Kailash Mansarovar route

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The BRO, which is constructing the Tawaghat-Ghatiabagarh-Lipulekh axis in Uttarakhand, an important part of the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra route, has connected Lakhanpur to Najang, Defence Ministry officials said.The crucial development will also provide round-the-clock connectivity to troops deployed in Vyas valley, a ministry official said.A Defence Ministry statement said the road upto Lakhanpur from Tawaghat measuring 23 km has already been connected. Similarly, the road beyond Budhi village upto Lipulekh pass is 51 km long has also been connected. At present, the Border Roads Organisation, under project Hirak, is engaged in constructing a road between Lakhanpur to Budhi in a 16.5 km-stretch, which passes through a rugged and inaccessible terrain."Chief Engineer, Project Hirak, Vimal Goswami has confirmed that the BRO has connected Lakhanpur to Najang on January 15. This stretch is of 2.5 km length and the BRO has been able to connect Najang to the mainland despite all odds," the statement said. This portion of road assumes prime significance since the road alignment intersects a mule track and it has been a main issue of concern for the state government in order to provide passage to locals residing in upper reaches, traders and migrants. "This connectivity is very important, being chicken neck corridor with Nepal in Dharchula sub-division, where the only alternative route was a mule track passing below the new road alignment," it said. "The road connectivity to Najang will ensure unhindered access to civil population residing in Malpa, Lamari, Buddhi, Chiyalekh, Garbhadhar, Gunji, Kutti and Nabhidang villages in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand," the statement said. PTI PR AAR