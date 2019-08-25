BRO DG reaches Ladakh on 5-day visit

Jammu, Aug 25 (PTI) Border Road Organization (BRO) Director General Lt Gen Harpal Singh arrived in the Leh township of Ladakh on Sunday to take stock of construction activities of various strategic road networks that are vital to Army movement in the region.The BRO chief's visit to the strategically important region assumes significance as it came at a time when relations between India and Pakistan are under strain following the Centre's move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh early this month. A spokesperson of the BRO said Lt Gen Singh will take stock of all construction activities of various strategic road networks constructed and maintained under Project Himank and Vijayak in Ladakh sector during his five-day visit. He will visit the strategic and administratively critical roads that are vital for Army movement in the region, the official said.The spokesperson said the General is likely to visit the eastern sector of Ladakh where he will take stock of the development of roads vital for the movement of troops. Ladakh is the most strategic region as it borders the country with Pakistan and China."During his visit, the General will also interact with the top Army brass and local administration to discuss various issues involved in the development of road connectivity which is required to meet the development of the region," the spokesman said.The DG BRO would also have a detailed review of the operational requirements of the defense forces and is likely to extend all assistance in completion of the projects, the spokesman said. PTI TAS IJT