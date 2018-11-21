BRO DG reviews progress of work on critical border roads

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh reviewed the progress of works on operationally critical roads in the Area of Responsibility of Project Arunank in Arunachal Pradesh, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday. Singh also called on the governor and chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh and apprised them about the status of road works in the state.During the review on Wednesday and Thursday, the DGBR inspected Road TCC-Taksing and TCC-Bidak. The officer also inspected the ongoing road construction work and took stock of plan of Bailey bridges on various nallahs and rivers for fair weather connectivity to Taksing and Bidak. "Lt Gen Harpal Singh was convinced about the difficulty of terrain, unpredictable weather and the constraints of local resources in the region which posed huge challenge to BRO in timely completion of the roads," an official statement read. PTI PR GVS