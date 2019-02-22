Brooke Shields to star in gender non-conforming drama 'Glamorous'

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (PTI) Veteran actor Brooke Shields is set to star in The CW network drama "Glamorous", to be directed by Eva Longoria. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Shields is on board to play Madolyn, a former supermodel and the CEO of one of the most respected and sophisticated cosmetics companies. Jade Payton also features in the CBS TV Studios project. She will play Venetia, an ambitious clotheshorse and Madolyn's trusted personal assistant.Written by Jordon Nardino and executive produced by Damon Wayans Jr, "Glamorous" revolves around a gender non-conforming recent high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime as an intern at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube."Glamorous" is one of the two CW pilots featuring LGBTQ lead characters; the other, "Batwoman", starring Ruby Rose, would mark the first time a superhero series is led by an openly gay character. PTI SHDSHD