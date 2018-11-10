Brother, sister drown in Bikaner

Bikaner, Nov 10 (PTI) A boy and his sister drowned in a water tank here while fetching water on Saturday, police said.Raju (15) slipped and fell into the pond while drawing water. His cousin Geeta (11) jumped into the pond to help her brother but both died, they said.The incident occurred in Chak area under Poogal Police Station, the police said, adding that the bodies of the children were handed over to their family members after a postmortem examination. PTI CORR SDA RHL