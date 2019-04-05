Brothers arrested for looting motorists were previously involved in similar cases

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Two brothers arrested earlier this week by the Delhi Police for robbing valuables from cars after diverting the attention of the drivers were involved in similar cases in the past, officials said Thursday.P Silva and P Chandru, both in their early twenties and alleged members of 'thak-thak' gang, were arrested Tuesday while they were going to sell stolen items, they said.One of the brothers would distract car drivers and trick them into stepping outside the vehicle on some false pretext. Once the driver stepped out, the other would sneak in, steal valuables lying in the car and flee from the spot, police said.They did it so deftly that the motorist would not even get a hint of it, the officials said."They were involved in two such cases in south Delhi," the police said.One sharp-edged weapon, one engine oil bottle, one catapult and five laptops were seized from them, they added. PTI NIT PR IJT