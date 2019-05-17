Brothers arrested for shooting at gym trainer in attempt of honour killing

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Two brothers have been arrested for attacking their brother-in-law in an alleged attempt of honour killing, police said Friday. According to the police, Neeraj (32) and Nitin (28), residents of Hastsaal village, tried to kill their sister's husband in Uttam Nagar on Tuesday night as she married against their wish. They were arrested from Gurgaon. "On Tuesday night when the victim was passing a gym along with his friends, he met one person and started talking to him. The elder brother of his wife was also nearby. Suddenly, his wife's younger brother came on a motorcycle and pulled out his pistol," Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said. The victim, a gym trainer, tried to flee from the spot but the accused fired at him andthe bullet hit in his right hand after which he fell down on the spot, the officer said. The brothers also allegedly thrashed the victim but soon police reached the spot after they heard gun shots. The accused had fled from the spot, the officer added. PTI AMP SMN