Bruce Willis to star in action thriller 'The Long Night'

Los Angeles, May 10 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Bruce Willis is set to feature in action thriller "The Long Night".The film, to be directed by Matt Eskandari, has no connection with the "Game of Thrones" prequel, tentatively titled "The Long Night".Doug Wolfe will pen the script, reported Deadline.The film will revolve around two ruthless criminals who break into a disgraced doctor's home to be given medical attention after one of them is shot during a robbery gone wrong. Knowing that he lacks the expertise to patch up the injured, the doctor must protect his family at all costs.Eskandari is collaborating with Willis after working in "Trauma Center", which is currently in post production stage.It is produced by Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films.Shooting starts from June 3 in Columbus, Georgia.